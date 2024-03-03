DepEd-CAR seeks parents’ support in teaching GMRC

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Education’s Cordillera Administrative Region office has acknowledged the challenges teachers will face in teaching good manners and right conduct, or GMRC, as a subject under the new MATATAG curriculum.

Estela Cariño, DepEd CAR regional director, said teachers would need to find ways to instill discipline in students while adhering to laws that prohibit corporal punishment.

Cariño said this would require extra tolerance from teachers as she called for stronger collaboration between parents and teachers to discuss methods of disciplining students.

She added that PTA meetings shouldn’t just focus on projects and fundraising as there is a need to prioritize developing good character in learners.

The DepEd official highlighted the importance of parental involvement in ensuring student discipline and quality education, explaining that parents should not tolerate bad behavior in children.

The regional director said she anticipates the full implementation of the MATATAG curriculum for kindergarten, Grade 1, Grade 4 and Grade 7 students in the 2024-2025 school year.

She expressed hope that the GMRC subject will effectively instill discipline, respect for elders, and other positive values in these young learners.