DBM allocates P175.9-M to DOST-PCHRD for Grants-In-Aid Program implementation

The Department of Budget and Management has released Notices of Cash Allocations (NCAs) worth P175.902 million to the Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DOST-PCHRD) to cover the cash requirement for the implementation of the Grants-In-Aid Program of the agency.

In a statement on Sunday, DBM said the requested amount will be earmarked for the implementation of GIA programs in research and development, capacity strengthening, financial support for various researchers, conduct of forum and convention, stipends for scholars, and financial assistance to State Universities and Colleges (SUCS).

The Budget Department approved the release of NCAs on 13 and 27 February 2024 but was only made public until Sunday.

“The field of research and development is very close to my heart, as it is with my mentor, the late Senate President Edgardo J. Angara. Investing in health research translates to investing in a healthier and more resilient future for our nation. With this additional fund, we help empower our scientists, scholars, and institutions to drive innovation and make a lasting impact on public health,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

The amount forms part of the P678.512 million released to the DOST-PCHRD for the GIA Program, lodged under the line item, Development, Integration, Management, and Coordination of the National Health Research System for Health and Related Fields.

Additionally, the DBM has previously released a total of P25.646 million to the DOST-PCHRD for its regular operating requirements for the first quarter of the year.

Under the FY 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), DOST-PCHRD has been allocated a total of P828.955 million (inclusive of Automatic Appropriations).