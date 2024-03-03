Biazon bares Munti’s accomplishments, plans

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon laid down his administration’s accomplishments starting in 2022 saying “there is much work still to be done” for the city.

In his State of the City Address during Muntinlupa’s 29th cityhood anniversary last Friday, Biazon said they recognize, however, that there is much work still to be done.

Faced with challenges, he said they must remain committed to their vision of progress and continue working tirelessly to address the matters that lie ahead.

On 1 March 1995, Muntinlupa became a highly urbanized city after Republic Act 7926 or the Charter of the City of Muntinlupa was signed into law.

In his second SOCA, Biazon also recognized the efforts of past mayors of Muntinlupa including Baldomero Viñalon, Ignacio Bunye and Jaime Fresnedi.

“And as we gather to reflect on our past accomplishments and set our sights on the future, I am reminded of the enduring truth that progress is not merely measured by the structures we build or the policies we implement. It is also seen in how included, relevant and heard a person feels as a member of his or her community,” Biazon said.

Biazon after he was elected Mayor of the city said, “I adopted as my mission two objectives — provide the needs of Muntinlupeños and no one gets left behind.”

“We all want better days for our children and our children’s children. But in order to get there, we have to embark on a journey that begins with accepting the reality that the present isn’t perfect. We have gaps in our service, there are initiatives that are struggling to take off, there are limitations that are unanticipated,” he said.

“We envision a Muntinlupa where every citizen embodies the values of integrity, responsibility, and excellence. Where each Muntinlupeño takes pride in their role as a law-abiding citizen, a dependable worker, a nurturing parent, or a diligent student,” Biazon said.

Among the programs of the Muntinlupa City government, Biazon said the scholarship program tremendously helped students and their families.

There are about 80,000 scholars in Muntinlupa every year. The city government increased the budget for scholarships to P587 million from P416 million “to provide for the increase of scholarship allowances that began last year.”