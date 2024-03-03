BFP expo opens in Makati

A first-ever expo showcasing fire equipment and (fire) safety gears opened in Makati City over the weekend.

Makati Fire Marshal, F/Supt. Elaine Baylon Evangelista said that the First Makati City Fire and Disaster Resilience Expo 2024 is a two-day event in collaboration with the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) which started Saturday, 2 March, as part of the Fire Prevention Month.

Apart from the exceptional assets displayed, the event that took place at the Globe Circuit Event Grounds, also offered educational lectures showing the city’s operational readiness and capabilities for a safer Makati.

Evangelista explained that this Expo activity is a pioneering project aimed at enhancing community preparedness and resilience through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations and workshops coupled with firefighting technologies, emergency response strategies, and the best practices in disaster management.

With the city government showing full support of the program, Evangelista said she is confident that the Makati communities are in a better and safer place to live in.

Mayor Abby Binay sent Vice Mayor Monique Lagdameo and several councilors to grace the program to go along with droves that included students, young adults and the always-ready-to-help Meralco, Ayala Property Management Corporation and the Cebuana Lhuillier among others.

“This year under the driving team ‘Shaping a Fire Safe Makati” together, we stand united in our commitment and to foster a safer and a more resilient community against the threat of fires, the importance of collective action and awareness in fire prevention and the environment,” Binay said in a recorded message.

She also called everyone to come together for a formal commitment to a fire safe Makati by sharing knowledge, foster and awareness, preventive measures that can significantly be used in the risk of fires in a more safer and resilient community for all.

For her part, Vice Mayor Lagdameo said; “Survival is important, kaya naman napakaganda na ang inyong mga kabataan ay ini-expose na po natin sa ganitong paraan dahil kailangan po alam din po nila ang gagawin nila at pwede nila itulong sa kapwa nila kabataan po nila, dumating man ang anumang sakuna, so we are supporting the BFP, nakikita naman po siguro ang suporta kay (Chief) Elaine.”

During the Expo activity, simulation and safety experience areas were reserved for elementary and high school students who were then briefed and taught on technique in firefighting, special rescue force tools and equipment, emergency medical, fire suppression, smoke evacuation among others.

Several young students were also brought to a 20-foot simulated building where they did rappelling techniques to the delight of the audience.

Evangelista said that teaching students at a young start is also part of the BFP’s Kiddie Fire Marshal program that engages children through an interactive and education experience that will foster a sense of responsibility and at the same time empower the youngsters with the basic fire safety knowledge where they create a foundation for a safer and more resilient community in the future.