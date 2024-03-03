Bantayan, Camotes dialysis centers to open

The Cebu provincial government will open hemodialysis centers in the islands of Bantayan and Camotes.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia disclosed that 10 dialysis units will be installed at the capitol-operated Bantayan District Hospital and the Ricardo Maningo Memorial Hospital in San Francisco, Camotes.

Provincial hospitals in Carcar and Danao cities, Balamban Provincial hospital all host hemodialysis centers, with 10 dialysis units.

The dialysis centers would be augmented before the middle of the year to bring the total units to 25.

The development is expected to give convenient access to dialysis patients of Bantayan and Camotes, who would no longer have to travel to the mainland for treatment.

The program is in partnership with the Medtronix Medical Supplies and Equipment of Jona Brigida Navarro.

Medtronix established 15-unit dialysis center centers in Danao, Carcar and Balamban nearly a year ago.

In November 2023, Garcia issued Memorandum 32-2023 addressed to all chiefs of capitol-managed hospitals that have dialysis centers, mandating them to exempt from payment patients duly certified by accredited social workers as indigents.