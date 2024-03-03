Antipolo City Hall of Justice opens

The Supreme Court has formally inaugurated the new Antipolo City Hall of Justice building that would further enhance the delivery of justice in the city east of Metro Manila.

“More than just a building, this Hall of Justice promises to offer solace and comfort to those who want to seek redress through our judicial system,” Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo said during the inauguration of the Antipolo City Hall of Justice on Friday, 1 March.

The CJ reminded those present during the inauguration and all Filipinos “of our shared commitment to provide greater efficiency and better service to our people.”

The Antipolo City Hall of Justice is the 10th hall set up by the Supreme Court with the help of local government units since Gesmundo assumed the post of Chief Justice on 5 April 2021.

The building houses the regional trial courts, the metropolitan trial court in cities and their clerks of courts and other offices.

The hall has ample space for the Office, of the City Prosecutor, Parole and Probation Office, Philippine Mediation Office, and Public Attorney’s Office, including a Public Consultation Area.

Gesmundo was assisted during the inauguration by Antipolo City Mayor Casimiro Ynares III and Rizal Governor Nina Ricci Ynares; SC Associate Justices Rodil V. Zalameda, Ricardo R. Rosario, Jhosep Y. Lopez, Japar B. Dimaampao, and Jose Midas P. Marquez, and Court Administrator Raul B. Villanueva.

The Rizal provincial government said the SC’s Public Information Office then under Governor Rebecca Ynares funded the construction of the building while the Antipolo City government then under Mayor Andrea Ynares provided the 3,282-square-meter lot for the building.

Under a Memorandum of Agreement signed early this year, the SC was granted usufructuary rights over the lot and building for 50 years.

The SC also reminded those present during the inauguration of the judiciary’s five-year Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations aimed at dispensing justice fairly and expeditiously.

“Without your active involvement and participation, the reforms we are pushing for will not last; without your help, they will not even take root,” Gesmundo said.

Gesmundo and the other SC justices met with trial court judges in a dialogue moderated by Court Administrator Villanueva, after the inauguration.