Stopgap bill averts U.S. government shutdown

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States Congress on Thursday approved a stopgap measure to avert a damaging election-year government shutdown, extending funding for several key federal agencies past a weekend deadline.

Five months into the fiscal year, Congress still has not approved the 12 annual spending bills that make up the federal budget, which were facing deadlines of midnight on Friday night and 8 March to keep the lights on.

The Republican-led House and Democratic Senate approved a short-term “continuing resolution” extending the deadline for the first six bills until 8 March and making 22 March the cut-off for the remaining six.

Money for agriculture, science, veterans’ programs, transport and housing had been due to run out first, potentially hitting food safety inspections, air traffic controllers’ pay and numerous other important functions.

A full shutdown would have come a week later — a day after President Joe Biden’s 7 March State of the Union address — leaving defense, border security, Congress and many other departments and agencies unable to operate.

“This is a short-term fix — not a long-term solution,” Biden said in a statement, calling on Republicans to pass full-year funding bills as well as new military aid for Ukraine, which has been blocked by conservative hardliners in the House.

Passed by the upper chamber in a 77-13 evening vote, the fourth stopgap funding bill approved under this Congress — and the third under House Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership — only gives lawmakers a few extra days to get back on track.