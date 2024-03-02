Poe: Pest woes in NAIA could affect Phl tourism

Senator Grace Poe urged the Ninoy Aquino International Airport management to conduct a deep cleaning and immediately address the pest problems.

“NAIA should conduct a deep cleaning of the airport to see to it that all nooks and crannies are free of pests,” Poe said in a Viber message to Senate reporters.

Poe lamented the possible implication of the situation which has already circulated online.

“The bed bug infestation and reported sightings of rats may be untypical incidents, but in the bigger scheme of things could scare travelers and have a dent on our tourism,” she noted.

“We hope there would not be glitches in the planned rehabilitation project of NAIA to rid it of all pests and give passengers only positive experience,” Poe further said.