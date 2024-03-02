Phl has ample supply of rice amid El Niño, says DA

The Department of Agriculture said there is still an “ample supply of rice” amid the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

In a Saturday news forum, DA spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa said the country still has “a healthy stock and inventory” of rice for this year.

He noted that the incoming rice imports will be complementing the local production.

Citing reports from the Bureau of Plant Industry, De Mesa said the country received more than 600,000 metric tons of imported rice for the first two months of 2024.

“On an average that’s about 300,000 metric tons which is at par on our expected 300,000 metric tons per month na darating na bigas na (of incoming rice) imported,” he said.

De Mesa said the Philippines was able to set aside about 20.06 million tons of rice.

“Plus these imports, and we are expecting that the harvest of palay will peak starting by March and April,” he said.

“So, in terms of supply wala po tayong problema (we don’t have a problem) we have a very healthy stocks and inventory of rice para po ngayong taon na ito (for this year),” he added.

De Mesa added the DA continues to monitor the damages and effects of El Niño across the country.