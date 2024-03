LATEST

PGMA lauds Bishop Buco's book on marriage nullity

LOOK: Various personalities, including former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, praised Most Reverend Nolly Buco's book, "Freeing Distressed Couple from Guilt, The Need for State Recognition of the Church's Declaration on Marriage Nullity" during its launch on Saturday, 2 March 2024, at the Chapel of the Holy Cross, Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of the Abandoned in Marikina City.