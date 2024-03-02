NHA distributes P380K to Cavite fire victims

The National Housing Authority over the weekend reported that it recently distributed P380,000 financial aid to 38 families whose houses were razed by fire in 4 barangays of Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

NHA Region IV Manager Roderick T. Ibañez, as a representative of NHA General Manager Joeben Tai, led the cash distribution of P10,000 to each beneficiary from Barangays Paliparan, Burol, Langkaan, and Salitran at the City Hall of Dasmariñas.

The NHA conducts Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) to extend its housing services through the provision of cash assistance to victims of calamities to help them in purchasing necessary housing materials in rebuilding their homes.

Aside from fire incidents, the NHA EHAP also responds to other disasters such as typhoons, earthquakes, and floods.

One of the beneficiaries, Kayezelle C. Buison, 20 years old from Barangay Paliparan 3, laid her plans for the cash assistance she received.

"Thank you very much, NHA and GM Tai. This financial help will serve as an additional fund for our small business to invest new furniture in our house. Because until now, we haven't yet recovered from the tragedy that we suffered,” Buison said.

In participation and support of the Bagong Pilipinas campaign, the NHA implements continuously the EHAP and strengthens its programs to expand the goal of alleviating the living conditions of families in need of housing assistance.

Meanwhile, the local government unit of Dasmariñas City, headed by the Provincial Board Member Francisco "Kiko" Barzaga and City Social Welfare and Development Officer Joven E. Dicen, were present at the activity. This signifies the unwavering collaboration between the NHA and the LGU to more housing programs.