Manila Clock Tower now open on weekends

The Manila Clock Tower Museum will now be open to the public on weekends starting today, Mayor Honey Lacuna announced yesterday.

“Now people can go to the museum even on Saturday and Sunday,” Lacuna said in a statement.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday, according to project head Jose Ma. D. Belmonte.

Said announcement came as the museum received several accolades for “integrity, creativity, and excellence” at the Philippine LEAF Awards Tertulia held last month.

The Manila Clock Tower, completed in 1930 by Filipino architect Antonio Toledo, was originally slated to open in October 2021 but faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was formally inaugurated and opened to the public in October 2022 by Lacuna and tourism chief Charlie Dungo.

Standing at nearly 100 feet tall, the clock tower is the largest in the Philippines and houses exhibits showcasing Manila’s history, contemporary art galleries with rotating exhibits, and “Raising the Bar,” “Spectrum Exhibit” and “Woven Exhibit.”