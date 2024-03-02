LTO opens San Mateo extension office

The Land Transportation Office on Friday formally opened an extension office that replaced the old LTO San Mateo Office damaged by the flooding brought by typhoon “Ulysses” in 2020.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II said the office should make for faster and more convenient transactions for people in or near San Mateo.

He said the office is part of the Bagong Pilipinas program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as implemented in the sector by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

He congratulated the officials and personnel of LTO-Calabarzon headed by Cupido Gerry Asuncion for the completion of the project.

According to Asuncion, the LTO San Mateo Extension Office was established by Office Order No. 2019-287 and was originally located at Kambal Road, Barangay Gitnang Bayan, San Mateo, Rizal.

However, a portion of the building was damaged by typhoon “Ulysses” in November 2020.

Asuncion said an agreement was then made for the relocation of the LTO San Mateo Extension Office to a more accessible and safe area.

The lot, building and equipment were procured at no cost to the government through a usufruct agreement with an effectivity period of 25 years.

The LTO San Mateo Extension Office now sits in an 8,000-square-meter lot at 122 General Luna Avenue, Barangay Ampid 1, San Mateo, Rizal.