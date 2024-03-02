Judge blocks Texas law allowing arrest, deportation of migrants

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a Texas law that would allow state police to arrest and deport migrants who cross illegally into the United States from Mexico.

The administration of Democratic President Joe Biden had sued to halt the law known as Senate Bill 4, which had been scheduled to take effect next week.

US District Court Judge David Ezra issued a preliminary injunction preventing it from going into force, citing previous court rulings that “states may not exercise immigration enforcement power except as authorized by the federal government.”

“SB 4 conflicts with key provisions of federal immigration law,” Ezra said.

The ruling came as Biden and Donald Trump, his likely Republican opponent in the November presidential election, were paying dueling visits to the US-Mexico border on Thursday.

“Joe Biden is responsible for this invasion,” Trump raged during his speech in Eagle Pass, Texas, speaking alongside the state’s hardline Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

Meanwhile, Biden — making just his second border trip since taking office in 2021 — met border patrol agents and other law enforcement officials in Brownsville, Texas, about 480 kilometers to the east of Trump.

Biden is trying to turn the migration crisis issue back on Trump by accusing him of sabotaging efforts to pass a bipartisan immigration bill that would give border forces more staff and money.

“Here’s what I would say to Mr Trump,” Biden said. “Instead of playing politics with this issue, instead of telling members of Congress to block this legislation — join me.”

Republicans blame Biden for the recent record flow of migrants into the US, while the White House says Trump’s party is deliberately sabotaging a bipartisan attempt to find a solution.

Abbott said he would appeal the district court judge’s ruling on SB 4.

“The president of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting states, including laws already on the books that mandate the detention of illegal immigrants,” Abbott said.