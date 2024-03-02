Japan mayor accused of sexual harassment quits

TOKYO, (AFP) — The resignation of a Japanese mayor facing 99 allegations of sexual harassment sparked anger on social media on Friday, after he denied some cases and wept at a press conference.

An official investigation accused Hideo Kojima, the mayor of a town in central Gifu region, of several incidents of harassment, including touching a colleague’s breasts and buttocks.

The 74-year-old said Thursday he would quit, a day after wiping away tears in front of reporters as he described his brother scolding him.

He denied some of the allegations detailed in a report by an independent committee including that he had hugged women employees in incidents witnessed by others.

“I didn’t do it,” he said in televised comments, explaining that his gestures may have looked like a hug, but were not.

“The report lacks neutrality and I want them to investigate more carefully,” the mayor said.

According to broadcaster NHK, Kojima said he had not read the whole report, which alleged that he would tell subordinates that “his hands were fair and smooth... to force female employees to touch them.”

The report said he would also “show off his legs by rolling up his trousers, and tell them to touch.”

Some workers used disinfectant spray after being touched, the report said, also detailing inappropriate remarks and demands such as asking an employee to bend over.

No criminal case has been publicly launched against Kojima, who will leave his post on Tuesday.

The probe, launched following reports in the weekly Shukan Bunshun magazine, said the mayor had often patted women workers on their heads.

Kojima said this had been meant to “express gratitude.”