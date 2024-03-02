Heath expert on NAIA 'surot' issue: No culture of cleanliness, wellness

A health reform advocate said the "surot" (bed bugs)-infested rattan chairs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) show "no culture of cleanliness and wellness."

This after a news broke out of passengers reportedly being bitten by bed bugs in NAIA.

"It's quite frustrating to learn that we have no culture of cleanliness and wellness," Dr. Tony Leachon told DAILY TRIBUNE.

"No sense of pride as a Filipino," Leachon added.

However, he stressed that it is also a health issue as allergic reactions to bed bugs' bite could leads be severe.

He explained that effects could range from no reaction to a small bite mark to, in rare cases, anaphylaxis or severe whole-body reaction.

Meanwhile, secondary infections of the skin from the bite reaction could lead to impetigo, ecthyma, and lymphangitis or various skin infections.

"It's a symptom of ineptitude in public service. They should step up. We have been branded as one of the worst airports in the world. It's a shame. Time to act and move quickly," he added.

In 2022, NAIA has been ranked as the fourth worst airport in Asia for business travelers by business finance and lending research information provider BusinessFinancing.co.uk.

The Philippine airport had an average rating of 2.78 over 10.

Solution to bed bugs

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) recommended that bed bugs-infested mattresses should be exposed to sunlight to kill the bed bugs and their eggs before they can hatch.

"Hindi sila karaniwang dahilan para kumalat ang impeksyon (They are not a common reason for the infection to spread)," DOH Assistant Secretary Dr. Albert Domingo told DAILY TRIBUNE.

"Bagkus, sila ay sanhi ng pagkairita at pagkasira ng balat kung saan sila kumagat (Instead, they cause irritation and damage to the skin where they bite)," Domingo added.

He explained that diligent cleaning of beds and chairs with mattresses is required to kill the bed bugs.

"Kung makagat ay linisin ng malinis na tubig at sabon ang bahagi ng balat at takpan ng malinis na gasa o tela (If bitten, clean the skin with water and soap and cover with gauze or clean cloth)," he said.

"Wag putukin ang mga butlig; hayaang matuyo ng kusa ang mga ito (Don't pop the bite marks; let them dry on their own)."

In a radio interview, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Assistant Chris Bendijo said MIAA has now pulled out all of the rattan chairs in NAIA Terminals 2 and 3 after pest control service providers deemed them to be "prone to infestation."

Bendijo said disinfection schedules will continue at the airport.