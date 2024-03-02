Fujifilm expands presence with new office in Cebu City

In response to the surging demand for its products and services, FUJIFILM Philippines Inc. (FFPH) and FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp. (FUJIFILM BI PH) have announced the relocation of their offices to a larger space in Cebu City.

The new office, strategically situated at Mercedes Benz Tower, Mindanao Ave Cebu Business Park, Cebu City, marks a significant move for the global leaders in innovation. This expansion aims to strengthen Fujifilm's foothold in the region, enabling the brand to better cater to the local market and provide an enhanced experience for customers.

The Cebu City office will serve as a hub for after-sales support, featuring a local repair center for digital cameras and endoscopy products. Additionally, it will host a showroom showcasing advanced cameras, cutting-edge printing machines, and business software solutions, offering customers an interactive experience with Fujifilm's latest innovations in imaging and document management technology.

Mr. Masahiro Uehara, President of FFPH, expressed confidence in the strategic move, stating, "This relocation reinforces our commitment to swiftly expand our local operations, making our products and services more accessible to the southern part of the country."

Adding his perspective, Mr. Hideaki Kato, President of FUJIFILM BI PH, mentioned FUJIFILM BI PH has almost 60-years’ experience in the Philippines and continuously provides document process innovation for Cebu customers. He also highlighted the synergy between the two entities, stating, "We are proud to unveil this new office, bringing us closer to our customers in Cebu and emphasizing the collaboration between FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines and FUJIFILM Philippines."

Fujifilm, renowned for its relentless pursuit of technological advancements and customer-focused solutions, leverages its photographic industry expertise to push growth in healthcare, materials, and business innovation. The company's new group purpose, "Giving our world more smiles," underscores its commitment to creating a brighter future in society.