Former Cebu mayor eyes vice mayoralty post

Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena declared on Friday his intention to run for vice mayor in the city, saying that he can no longer run for the city’s top post due to his age and physical situation.

The former local chief executive said that he will run as vice mayor under the Bando Osmena Pundok Kauswagan if Cebu City North District Councilor Engr. Nestor Archival will be convinced to run as mayor.

“If I were to choose, I would choose Nestor Archival to become the mayor. He can make a good mayor. I will make him a good candidate, I will be his Vice Mayor,” said Osmeña. “I want to give Cebu back to the Cebuanos.”

He also stressed the importance of letting the position seek the individual rather than actively seeking a position, adding that ongoing political consultations are being conducted as he believes it’s the people who would decide.

Osmeña, 75, served as mayor in 1988 and the last was 2016 to 2019.

With the Archival-Osmeña, the mayoralty race for Cebu City will be a four-way fight as former Customs commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz and MCWD chairperson Atty. Jose Daluz III expressed intentions to run for the city’s top post while incumbent Mayor Michael Rama also announced his reelection bid.

DAILY TRIBUNE reached out with Archival but has yet to reply.