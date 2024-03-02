Execs of infested NAIA under siege

A series of loathsome online shots of pests drew flak from legislators who believe it will cause a dent in the image of the country as a travel destination.

Senator Grace Poe urged the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, or NAIA, management to conduct a serious cleansing and immediately address the pest problems.

“NAIA should conduct a deep cleaning of the airport to see to it that all nooks and crannies are free of pests,” Poe said in a Viber message to Senate reporters.

Poe lamented the implications of the situation which has been circulating online.

“The bed bug infestation and reported sighting of a rat may be untypical incidents, but in the bigger scheme of things could scare travelers and make a dent on our tourism,” she said.

“We hope there would be no glitches in the planned NAIA rehabilitation project to rid it of all pests and give passengers only a positive experience,” Poe further said.

Salo said NAIA and its operator, Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA, must ensure the cleanliness and hygiene of the main gateway.

NAIA managers must double down to prevent the facility from being overrun by pests, members of the House of Representatives said after videos of seats overrun by bed bugs and a loitering rat went viral.

Kabayan Rep. Ron Salo, chair of the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs, pressed the NAIA and other parties involved to take “immediate” and “decisive action” to address the pest incidents that roused public indignation.

“We cannot compromise the safety and comfort of our travelers, especially our Filipino migrant workers and balikbayans,” Salo said.

NAIA drew flak after videos and photos of steel and rattan chairs infested with bed bugs or “surot” made the rounds recently, with some passengers complaining of having been bitten.

While still reeling from the public backlash, another video of a huge rat running around the ceiling light fixture of Gate 102 went viral on social media.

Image down gutter

OFW Partylist Rep. Marissa Magsino said the prevalence of pests was just one of the issues besetting NAIA, which include the persistent congestion problem and the traffic snarls outside.

NAIA has been hit by scandals and controversies over the years.

“These issues not only cause inconvenience to our countrymen but also to the image of our country in the international community,” Magsino said.

The lawmaker pointed out that airports are not only gateways for the tourism industry but also for labor migration.

“The delay in the departure process of our OFWs puts their livelihood in jeopardy due to possible missed flights that will fail to fulfill their deployment schedules or return-to-work orders,” she added.

Execs with fresh outlooks needed

The NAIA, which has been grappling with a sordid international image, may need new officials with a keen sense of cleanliness following the bed bug and rat incidents.

The MIAA has vowed to review the contracts of its housekeeping and pest control providers.

MIAA head executive assistant Chris Noel Bendijo, following a meeting of NAIA officials on Friday afternoon, said MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Castro Ines has ordered a review of the housekeeping contracts for possible lapses. Food concessionaires will also be reminded to maintain cleanliness.

Replacing the service provider may be complicated, Bendijo said, as it would require a bidding process like other government procurements.

He said the MIAA has pulled out all the rattan chairs from Terminals 2 and 3 after pest control service providers deemed them to be “prone to infestation.”

A health reform advocate, meanwhile, said the presence of the pests only exposed the airport as having “no culture of cleanliness and wellness.”

No sense of pride

“It’s quite frustrating to learn that we have no culture of cleanliness and wellness,” Dr. Tony Leachon told DAILY TRIBUNE. “No sense of pride as a Filipino,” he added.

He said that it is also a health issue as allergic reactions to bed bugs’ bite could lead to severe health problems.

He explained that the effects could range from no reaction to a small bite mark to, in rare cases, anaphylaxis or severe reaction of the entire body.

Secondary infections include impetigo, ecthyma, lymphangitis, or various skin infections.

“It’s a symptom of ineptitude in public service. They should step up. We have been branded as one of the worst airports in the world. It’s a shame. Time to act and move quickly,” he added.

In 2022, NAIA was ranked the fourth worst airport in Asia for business travelers by business finance and lending research information provider BusinessFinancing.co.uk. The airport had an average rating of 2.78 out of 10.

DoH advisory

Meanwhile, the Department of Health, or DoH, recommended that bed bug-infested mattresses should be exposed to sunlight to kill the insects’ eggs before they can hatch.

“They are not a common reason for the infection to spread,” DoH Assistant Secretary Dr. Albert Domingo said. “Instead, they cause irritation and damage to the skin where they bite.”

He explained that diligent cleaning of beds and chairs is required to kill bed bugs.

“If bitten, clean the skin with water and soap and cover with gauze or clean cloth,” he said. “Don’t pop the bite marks; let them dry on their own.”

with Gabriela Baron and Anthony Ching