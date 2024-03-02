El Niño seen to persist ’til May

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said on Friday that while the El Niño dry spell may weaken this month, its extended or lingering effects can still be felt for months.

“We have felt El Niño at its strongest, and after this, it will start to weaken or decay,” said PAGASA Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section chief Analiza Solis in a radio interview. “However, although it has weakened, we will still experience its severe impact.”

She explained that the delayed impact of the weather phenomenon is due to atmospheric changes in the Pacific. El Niño may still persist until May, she added.

According to a report released on Thursday by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the agricultural sector has suffered a value loss of over P942 million due to El Niño.

With a production loss of P564,056,192.48, Western Visayas continued to be the most severely affected region. Mimaropa was next, with an estimated P319,755,957 in agri-damage.

The Department of Agriculture has assured the affected population that government assistance would be extended to them through the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation, and Quick Response Fund.