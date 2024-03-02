DTI eyes vape licensing hubs

As mandated under Republic Act 11900 or the Vape Law, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual directed his officials to assess the agency’s capability to implementing the law and to identify equipment needed for testing, on the program to deter illegal vape products

“It is essential to have a well-maintained machinery, up-to-date methodologies, and an efficient laboratory management system to bring vapor products into the market with greater confidence in their safety and performance,” Pascual emphasized.

On 22 February 2024, the DTI’s Consumer Protection Group, led by Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles inspected existing vape testing facilities in the Bureau of Philippine Standards laboratory in Cavite.

This inspection evaluated the testing protocols for vapor products and related accessories, including dry cells and secondary batteries.

The team also conducted assessments of various laboratory instruments ensuring the integrity and efficacy of the testing process.

Currently, budgetary constraints prevent the testing facilities from covering HTP consumables, e-liquids for vapor products, and nicotine pouches.

The House committee on ways and means has instructed the DTI and the DBM to secure additional funding in the National Expenditure Program, or NEP, to expand the DTI’s testing capabilities.

P3.77-B smuggled vapes busted

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Customs-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service on Thursday reported that they busted P3.77 billion worth of smuggled e-cigarettes or vapes from China.

In its report, BoC-CIIS Director Verne Enciso detailed that the warehouse located in Olivares Compound, San Dionisio, Parañaque City was found with an estimated 1.5 million pieces of the Flava brand e-cigarettes in assorted flavors.