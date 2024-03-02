City Health continues pneumonia vax drive for seniors in Talon Dos

The City Health Office of Las Piñas, in another effort to protect the elderly population against pneumonia, conducted a free vaccination drive on Tuesday, 27 February at the Bambusetum Covered Court in Barangay Talon Dos.

The vaccination drive successfully catered to 500 senior citizens, reflecting the local government's dedication to public health.

City Vice Mayor April Aguilar, who graced the occasion, emphasized the importance of such health programs. She emphasized that vaccination drives are just one of the many steps that the City Local Government is taking to provide them with the care and support that senior citizens need.

Through initiatives like these, the City Local Government continues to provide preventive health care solutions for its most vulnerable sector.