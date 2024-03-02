Cebu provincial gov't to open dialysis centers on Bantayan, Camotes islands

The Cebu Provincial Government this month will open hemodialysis centers in the islands of Bantayan and Camotes.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia disclosed that there will 10 dialysis units that will be installed in each of the Capitol-operated island-hospitals in Bantayan District Hospital in the Municipality of Bantayan and Ricardo Maningo Memorial Hospital in San Francisco, Camotes.

Provincial hospitals in Carcar and Danao cities, Balamban Provincial hospital houses hemodialysis centers with 10 dialysis units which will be augmented before the middle of the year to bring it's total units to 25.

This development is expected to give convenient access to dialysis patients of Bantayan and Camotes which will save time and finances as patients do not need to travel to the mainland anymore for treatment.

This will be in partnership with Medtronix Medical Supplies and Equipment with its proprietress Jona Brigida Navarro .

Medtronix established 15-unit dialysis center centers in Danao, Carcar and Balamban which were almost a year now in operation.

In November 2023, Garcia issued Memorandum No. 32-2023 addressed to all chiefs of Capitol-managed hospitals that have dialysis centers,mandating them to exempt from payment of dialysis services all indigent patients duly certified by accredited social workers.