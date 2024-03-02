CCCI elects new president

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on Friday elected its new set of officers with businessman Jay Y. Yuvallos named President.

Yuvallos is a distinguished figure in the realm of commerce and industry. He is the president of Interior Basics Export Corporation since 1994 and YZ Global Resources Inc. since 2007, and has demonstrated unwavering commitment and expertise in business management. His tenure as a member of the board of directors at Sun Energy Developers Asia Inc. and as Philippine representative for the East Asia Business Council showcases his international engagement and strategic acumen.

Yuvallos' influence extends beyond business management, as evidenced by his advisory roles at Carmen Copper Corporation and Atlas Consolidated Mining & Development Corporation.

His commitment to community and faith is evident through his service as chairman and trustee at Bradford United Church of Christ Inc., and his past leadership as the president of the Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation, Inc. and chairman of Cebu X (International Furniture Exhibition).

As the newly elected president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Yuvallos is poised to continue his legacy of driving economic growth and fostering collaboration within the business community.

He graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Commerce, major in Accounting from the University of San Jose - Recoletos. He has laid a solid academic foundation for his illustrious career. His long-standing membership in various esteemed organizations since 1991 underscores his reputation as a trusted and respected professional in the field.