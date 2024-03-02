BARMM greenlights parliamentary districts creation

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro Parliament approved the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Districts Act of 2024 which will establish 32 single-member parliamentary districts in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The measure also seeks to ensure fair representation for the diverse needs and concerns of the Bangsamoro people.

On Wednesday night, the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act 58 was signed into law by BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim and Bangsamoro Parliament Speaker Atty. Pangalian Balindong.

The newly enacted law will serve as the foundational framework for the delineation of the parliamentary districts.

According to the measure, the parliamentary districts are three in Basilan, seven in Sulu, three in Tawi-Tawi, four each in Maguindanao del Norte and del Sur, eight in Lanao del Sur, two in Cotabato City and one in the Special Geographic Area.

The apportionment of parliamentary districts is based on both population and geographical area, with each district consisting of contiguous, compact, and adjacent areas with a minimum population of 100,000.

Ebrahim reiterated the importance of fair representation, acknowledging the distinct requirements of the Bangsamoro people.

For his part, Balindong stressed that creating 32 single-member parliamentary districts is a bold step toward addressing constituents’ concerns with precision and fairness.

Floor Leader and Committee on Rules Chair Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of the parliamentary districting bill in establishing a parliamentary form of government.

The BARMM is home to over four million residents is comprised of six provinces, three cities, 116 municipalities and 2,590 barangays.

As outlined in the Bangsamoro Electoral Code, the Parliament will consist of 80 members, with 40 seats for party representatives, 32 for district representatives and eight for sectoral representatives, each serving a maximum of three years per term.

District representatives will be elected through majority votes, requiring voters to be registered in the respective district.

Individuals aspiring to become district representatives must meet specific criteria, including being a registered voter and having resided in the area for at least one year.