Abalos grateful to NCR mayors for lifting amusement tax on local films

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Saturday thanked the Metro Manila Council (MMC) for granting a three-year moratorium on the collection of amusement tax in the National Capital Region (NCR) to help the revival of the Fiipino movie industry.

“Tayo po ay nagpapasalamat sa liderato ni San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora for hearing the plea of our local film producers. Malaki po itong tulong sa ating pag-aangat ng industriya ng pelikulang Pilipino,” Abalos said.

Zamora earlier confirmed that local chief executives in NCR have unanimously passed a resolution waiving amusement tax for local films.

The move was in accordance with Section 140 of the Local Government Code of 1991 stating, among others, that the province may levy an amusement tax to be collected from the proprietors, lessees, or operators of theaters, cinemas and concert halls.

They also include circuses, boxing stadia, and other places of amusement at a rate of not more than ten percent (10%) of the gross receipts from the admissions fees.

According to Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairperson Don Artes, the NCR LGUs will ratify their ordinances in support of the resolution passed by the MMC to waive amusement tax for Filipino movies screened in Metro Manila from January 8-December 24 in the next three years.

Abalos described the resolution as a timely response to the appeal of local filmmakers, and a critical step to boost the film industry and ensure the production of quality films in the country.

He likewise urged other LGUs around the country to follow suit.

Abalos pointed out: “Sana hindi sa Metro Manila lamang. Sana pati sa ibang bahagi ng Pilipinas ay ma-lift ang amusement tax.”

He elaborated the moratorium is a big help for both large film companies and struggling producers saying that this will lessen their financial burden.

“I am glad that the MMC responded affirmatively to our call. Malaking bagay po na kami po ay inyong pinakinggan dahil ito ay isang malaking hakbang para makatulong sa ating pelikulang Pilipino,” he added.

Last January, Abalos gathered some of the biggest movie producers in the local movie industry together with Film Development Council of the Philippines Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tirso Cruz III to discuss the lingering issues of local film producers.

During the said meeting, the DILG Chief urged LGUs to grant a tax holiday for the next three years waiving the amusement tax of local movies in aid of struggling Filipino movie producers.