Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasts Leica-quality images

Xiaomi has launched its newest flagship, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. With its advanced capabilities designed for professional photographers and videographers, the Ultra is a powerful and portable daily companion, while the previously announced Xiaomi 14 should be an option for the budget-conscious.

With the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra offers notable speed increases over its predecessor. With Leica’s help, the quad-camera system was created, using Summilux lenses and an impressive 1-inch primary sensor.

This translates to professional-grade video recording capabilities, including 8K 30fps shooting on all four cameras and Dolby Vision recording at 4K 60fps, as well as outstanding image clarity in a variety of lighting situations.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is made of lightweight, thin aluminum, vegan leather, and Xiaomi Shield Glass. Its unique circular camera module completes the package. With a configurable 1-120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 3000 nits, and a WQHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440, this 6.73-inch AMOLED display offers a fluid and engaging visual experience.

Offering the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit, Xiaomi caters to enthusiasts who love taking pictures and making videos. This kit comes with an extra custom dial, grip case and extra buttons for magnification, shutter control and video recording. It can also be used as an external 1500mAh battery bank.

However, the 6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display (1.5K, 2670 x 1200) on the Xiaomi 14 preserves its small form factor. Leica’s experience is also evident in its triple-camera setup, which includes a 50MP Leica 14mm ultra-wide camera and an improved primary camera sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. Because the Xiaomi 14 runs on the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform as the Ultra, it offers remarkable performance in a more compact design.

The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra both promise longer battery lives with the help of their surge battery management mechanism. The Xiaomi Ultra has a larger 5000mAh battery that supports 90W HyperCharge and the newest 80W wireless HyperCharge, while the Xiaomi 14 has a 4610mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge.

Both devices have Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, which provides Wi-Fi 7 capabilities. However, the Ultra goes one step further by providing the most advanced connectivity possibilities with High Band Simultaneous Multi-Link technology.

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line smartphone that doesn’t compromise on power but still fits comfortably in your hand, the Xiaomi 14 and its more upscale 14 Ultra are definitely worth considering.