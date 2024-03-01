Sarangani gets infra projects boost

General Santos City — The province of Sarangani — through the office of Lone District Representative Steve Solon — has been allocated with at least P4 billion worth of infrastructure projects for this year.

This was disclosed by Solon’s chief of staff Engineer Gerald Fasciol.

In an interview, Fasciol said that a total of P3 billion has been earmarked for the Department of Public Works and Highways-Sarangani District Engineering Office while the P1 billion is being allocated to the DPWH 12 Regional Office.

“The budget is really intended for the needs of our citizens and we hope that more funds will be coming over for other services,” Fasciol said, adding that projects for educational assistance has been continuing and by March of this year, they will start accepting applicants for their scholarship programs.

Sarangani — known as a calamity-prone province — is doubling its efforts for the construction of flood control dikes and other vital installations to mitigate the impacts of nature.