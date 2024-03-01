MAP submits Holistic Plan to ease NCR’s traffic problem

The Management Association of the Philippines has recently discussed with Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista its holistic plan for addressing the severe traffic congestion in Metro Manila.

The MAP Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s 15-person counterpart team, led by MAP President Rene Almendras and TIC Chair Eduardo Yap, met with Bautista to have an in-depth and constructive discussion on Friday.

As laid down, the holistic plan includes comprehensive short-term administrative and traffic management measures to achieve the soonest relief to commuters and motorists.

For permanent and long-term sustainability, the MAP plan included medium and long-term measures centered on mass public transportation to move people, not private vehicles, following the National Economic Development Authority’s National Transport Plan of 2017.

Bautista demonstrated a clear understanding and keen appreciation of the National Capital Region’s traffic problem, the heavy damage it is causing to the national economy and society, and the urgent need for a comprehensive plan of action.

According to TomTom International BV—a multinational traffic data provider and location technology specialist—local motorists spent an average travel time of 25 minutes and 30 seconds per 10 kilometers in the metro last year.

The 2023 TomTom Traffic Index studied the traffic situation in 387 metro areas in the world.

The report said that on average, Metro Manila motorists took 25min and 30 seconds to travel 10km in 2023—50sec longer than it took to cover the same distance in 2022.

The time spent in traffic is equivalent to four days and 21 hours, TomTom study said.