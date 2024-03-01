Lenovo seeks ‘AI for All’

Lenovo showcased its latest advancements in artificial intelligence at MWC 2024, unveiling new devices, software, and infrastructure solutions alongside futuristic proof-of-concept products.

Company chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang emphasized the company’s commitment to making AI accessible for everyone, highlighting how their solutions benefit organizations of all sizes across various industries.

Lenovo unveiled the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept, featuring a 17.3-inch transparent display that integrates virtual and physical elements through AI-generated content.

The prototype offers a glimpse into the future of AI PCs, blending digital and physical environments.

Likewise, Lenovo introduced the latest generation of ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and Windows 11.

The devices offer enhanced security, power efficiency, and immersive experiences, integrating seamlessly with Lenovo’s AI hardware and software solutions.

To support the growing demand for edge computing, Lenovo showcased a lineup of Integrated Edge AI Solutions for telcos, enabling real-time data analysis and faster decision-making for businesses.