Korean BBQ chain Samgyupsalamat extolls Filipino warmth

The chain of Korean barbecue restaurants, Samgyupsalamat, has extended its gratitude to Filipino customers for embracing their brand and products, making them top of mind and at the pinnacle in the field of Korean dining in the country.

With this, Samgyupsalamat announced the much-awaited 3.3 Samgyupsalamat Day, which according to Samgyupsalamat owner Young Hun Ko, stands as a beacon of their commitment to offering the most authentic samgyupsal experience, affirming their place as the heart of K-Good Time celebrations.

“This March 3rd, Samgyupsalamat invites everyone to dive deep into the soul of Korean cuisine with exclusive offers, exciting activities, and the launch of new dishes that perfectly capture Korea's rich culinary traditions,” he told reporters on Thursday.

He said Samgyupsalamat transcends beyond serving food; it's about crafting experiences that resonate with the warmth and vibrancy of Korean culture.

The 3.3 Samgyupsalamat Day symbolizes our gratitude and dedication to our customers, promising a day filled with joy, authentic flavors, and unforgettable K-Good Time moments.

Maraming SamgyupSALAMAT

“As we commemorate 3.3 Samgyupsalamat Day, we are filled with profound gratitude towards our customers who have embraced us as part of their life's journey, both in significant moments and everyday experiences. At the heart of the festivities is the much- anticipated SAM FEAST 2.0, where customers can indulge in an unlimited K-BBQ experience for only P333. In addition to the delectable feast, we are launching the Ultimate SSAM TikTok challenge that is designed to enhance your appreciation for Korean culture and Samgyupsalamat's authenticity,” Ko said.

Further, he said as the leading destination for authentic Korean samgyupsal in the Philippines, Samgyupsalamat is dedicated to bringing the essence of Authentic Korean dining to every table.

“We're more than just a restaurant; we're a place where memories are made, embodying the K-Good Time spirit with every dish served. Our commitment is to ensure that every visit is a memorable K-BBQ experience and a celebration of Authentic Korean culture, cuisine, and community,” he said.