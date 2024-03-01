Judge strikes off Trump from ballot

Former United States President Donald Trump suffered two legal setbacks on Wednesday as an Illinois judge ruled that his name should be stricken off the state’s primary ballot while an appeals judge rejected his offer of a $100 million bond to partially cover the $355 million penalty that a New York court handed him for fraud.

Trump, however, received a favorable ruling from the US Supreme Court on the same day as it agreed to hear the claim of the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination that he is immune from prosecution for his acts as president. The nation’s highest court scheduled arguments in the high-stakes case for the week of 22 April and said Trump’s federal election interference trial would remain on hold for now.

Trump had been scheduled to go on trial in Washington on 4 March for conspiring to subvert the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden but the proceedings have been frozen as his presidential immunity claim wound its way through the courts.

The 77-year-old Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, welcomed the Supreme Court decision to hear the case.

In agreeing to hear the case, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court, which includes three justices nominated by the former Republican president, said they would address the question of whether a former president has “immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office.”

A ruling is expected by the end of the court’s current term in June.

The question of whether a former US president is immune from prosecution is an untested one in American jurisprudence because until Trump, an ex-president had never been charged with a crime.

A three-judge appeals court panel ruled earlier this month that a former president has no immunity from prosecution for actions taken while in the White House.

“We cannot accept that the office of the Presidency places its former occupants above the law for all time thereafter,” they said.

Illinois ballot

Meanwhile, Trump blasted the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter to exclude him from the Illinois primary ballot over his role in the 6 January Capitol riot, calling it politically motivated and unjust.

“Democrat front-groups continue to attempt to interfere in the election and deny President Trump his rightful place on the ballot,” Trump’s campaign said, vowing to appeal the decision.

“In the meantime, President Trump remains on the Illinois ballot, is dominating the polls, and will Make America Great Again!” Trump’s campaign said.