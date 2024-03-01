Doctor declares Biden fit

United States President Joe Biden got a clean bill of health after taking his annual examination at the Walter Reed military medical center outside Washington on Wednesday.
“President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency,” White House doctor Kevin O’Connor said in a summary.
Crucially, a “reassuring” and “extremely detailed” exam found no sign of neurological problems including Parkinson’s or a stroke, it added.
“This year’s physical identified no new concerns,” O’Connor said.
The only new issue this year was Biden’s use of a machine to reduce sleep disruption, along with an emergency dental procedure, O’Connor said after the examination.
Biden took a short helicopter ride to the medical center that is often used by US presidents and left after two and a half hours, saluting naval staff and donning sunglasses before leaving in his motorcade.
There has been a growing clamor for Biden to take a cognitive test, but the White House said his doctors had assessed that he did not need one.
“The president passes a cognitive test every day,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, citing the domestic and international political issues he dealt with.
