DILG-BFP kicks off Fire Prevention Month 2024

The Bureau of Fire Protection officially kicked off the observance of Fire Prevention Month Friday with a grand Kick-Off Parade at the Quirino Grandstand, with a fireworks display held in the evening.

Firefighters from the BFP and volunteer fire brigades, various government agencies, such as the AFP, PNP, Coast Guard, MMDA, DOH, DPWH, and partners in the private and corporate sector, attended the civic parade of fire trucks, emergency vehicles, and related assets and capabilities at the said event.

The country continues to observe Fire Prevention Month by Presidential Proclamation 115-A of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in 1966. According to statistics from the BFP, fire incidents frequently occur in the months of March and April, and are seen as having a direct correlation to the rising temperatures brought about by the summer season.

Fires that are electrical in origin remain to be the leading cause of these incidents, averaging at about 40.72 percent of the 16,433 incidents recorded in 2023. In the sweltering heat of this summer season, forest fires, particularly the ongoing incident in Benguet, have been keeping firefighters on their toes due to the challenging terrain and difficulties in transporting fire equipment.

The BFP recommends the maintenance of electrical connections by licensed professionals once every two years. Exercise caution in using electricity especially with electric fans, air conditioners, and refrigerators. Having a good exit drill in the home and practicing good housekeeping are also recommended to minimize the chances of the occurrence of fire.

The BFP is continuously implementing "Oplan Ligtas na Pamayanan," its flagship program in fire prevention with the immersion of firefighters in various communities, reducing fire hazards, doing fire safety education, and pre-fire planning in communities.

Meanwhile, Col. Annalee Atienza, BFP spokesperson who guested the Malacañang Press Briefing Bagong Pilipinas, said their "Oplan Ligtas na Pamayanan” included EDITH – Emergency Drill In The Home.

But what everybody wanted in the bureau is the agency's modernization program, according to Atienza.

"Ngayon po, ang atin pong pinapalakas, siyempre iyong mga existing resources natin at tayo naman po ay excited sa pagkalatag ng BFP modernization. Sa sampung taon na darating, simula ngayon ay mapupunuan na po iyong kakulangan natin sa fire truck at fire station, at ganoon na rin sa pagdagdag ng personnel," she said as she acknowledge the support of fire volunteers who are augmenting their force.

She added that there are collaborated and concerted efforts of the neighborhood barangay officials as first responders along with homeowners’ association officials, "siyempre with coordination din ng local government unit."

Along with this, Atienza added what they call FAST (First Aid Service Team) where nurses are trained to ride and drive a motorcycle for fast response.