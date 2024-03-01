Australia values enduring ties with Phl

Australian Governor General David Hurley expressed confidence in the bright future of Australia-Philippine relations after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit to the country.

In his speech during the state lunch for Marcos, Hurley emphasized the enduring bond between the two nations.

“Your Excellency, the future between our two countries is bright. I am sure your current visit, which includes the upcoming ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, will further strengthen the relationship between our governments, economies, and people,” Hurley said.

“Australia values our strategic partnership with the Philippines. It is relationship that has meant much to us. It will continue to do so in the future. We are neighbors in more than name and geography. We are friends who can rely on each other and help each other,” he said.

The Governor General lauded Marcos’s address to the Australian Parliament, emphasizing the bilateral ties’ robustness and dynamism. The President recalled Australia’s symbolic gesture of solidarity when the Philippines declared independence in 1946, with Royal Australian Navy ships firing a 21-gun salute in Manila Bay to mark the occasion.

Hurley reiterated that Australia and the Philippines share a commitment to peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. He emphasized the spirit of friendship and cooperation, encapsulated by the Filipino value of Bayanihan, which has guided the two nations’ partnership.

In conclusion, Hurley extended his best wishes to Marcos and the First Lady, Lisa Araneta-Marcos, for the remainder of their stay in Australia.

Marcos’s visit to Australia marks another milestone in the longstanding friendship between the two nations, reaffirming their shared values and mutual respect on the global stage.