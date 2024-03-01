Attempt of Taguig officer to 'forcibly enter' Makati Park causes tension

The attempt of Taguig City personnel to forcibly enter Makati Park and Garden was foiled by officers of Makati City and asked the former to stop land-grabbing and focus on improving services.

This as the city government of Makati yesterday condemned the attempt of personnel from the Taguig Traffic Management Office (TMO) to forcibly enter the Makati Park and Garden, located at Barangay West Rembo.

Initial reports showed, the TMO personnel attempted to force their way into the city-owned park, but they were prevented by security guards and personnel of the Makati Public Safety Department (PSD).

The city government said “Taguig has once again proven that it is bent on grabbing property. Gusto nilang mangamkam ng lupa na hindi kanila. Gusto nilang magpasasa sa mga ipinundar ng pamahalaang lungsod ng Makati gamit ang buwis ng mamamayan ng Makati.” (They want to seize properties they do not own. They want to indulge themselves in the investments made by the city government of Makati that were funded by the taxes of the citizens of Makati.)

The city further urged Taguig officials to pay more attention to the basic needs of their constituents, pointing out the persistent clamor from EMBO residents complaining about insufficient health services and benefits, especially for the sick and elderly.

“If only Taguig would display the same zeal in improving their services to their constituents. Reklamo ng mga taga EMBO na kulang-kulang ang health services at benefits at hindi maayos ang sistema ng pagtulong sa mga may sakit at senior citizens. Ito dapat ang unahin nila. Unahin ang mamamayan, hindi ang pangangamkam,” Makati stated. (EMBO residents are complaining about inadequate health services and benefits and the poor system of providing assistance to the sick and senior citizens. This should be their priority. The citizens’ welfare should come first, not land-grabbing.)

In October last year, Makati City filed an Urgent Motion before Branch 153 of the Regional Trial Court of Taguig to issue a status quo order against Taguig City, citing several attempts made by the latter to forcibly take possession of Makati-owned facilities in the 10 EMBO barangays. These included attempts to enter the premises of a housing project owned by Makati and seize several school buildings and health centers in the affected barangays.