NATION

Alvarez still keen on Mindanao independence

Alvarez still keen on Mindanao independence
Photo from Congressman Pantaleon Alvarez (Facebook)

Cagayan de Oro City — Following the sudden turnaround of former President Rodrigo Duterte regarding the issue of Mindanao’s secession, Davao del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez is still keen on pursuing an independent Federal State of Mindanao.

In a message to DAILY TRIBUNE, Alvarez said that there is no rush in declaring the independence of Mindanao, as a legal process and the awareness of the people and current political climate in the country are the key factors that will determine the outcome of the MIM.

Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/

Follow us on our social media

Facebook: @tribunephl

Youtube: TribuneNow

Twitter: @tribunephl

Instagram: @dailytribunephl

TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial

Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6

Related Stories

No stories found.

Subscribe to Our Newspaper

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph