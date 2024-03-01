Alvarez still keen on Mindanao independence

Cagayan de Oro City — Following the sudden turnaround of former President Rodrigo Duterte regarding the issue of Mindanao’s secession, Davao del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez is still keen on pursuing an independent Federal State of Mindanao.

In a message to DAILY TRIBUNE, Alvarez said that there is no rush in declaring the independence of Mindanao, as a legal process and the awareness of the people and current political climate in the country are the key factors that will determine the outcome of the MIM.