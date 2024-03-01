Abalos convenes Council on Good Local Governance

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Friday said he recently convened the Council on Good Local Governance (CGLG) in Cebu City.

The activity, Abalos said, was aimed at discussing the proposed criteria for the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) assessment for 2024- 2025.

During the meeting, Abalos said local government units (LGUs) registered positive performance and excelled in the following assessment criteria: Health Compliance and Responsiveness; Tourism Heritage Development, Culture and the Arts; and Sustainable Education.

“Natutuwa ako sa mataas na pagpapahalaga ng mga LGUs sa kalusugan, turismo at edukasyon base sa lumabas sa assessment para sa SGLG nitong nakaraang taon. Ipagpatuloy lang natin ang pagsisikap sa mga areas na ito,” he said.

The DILG chief, however, said LGUs must strengthen their efforts on social protection and sensitivity as well as financial administration and sustainability which registered the lowest compliance rates during SGLG assessments.

Created under Republic Act No. 11292 or the SGLG Act, the CGLG is chaired by the DILG and composed of representatives from nine national government agencies and a representative from the basic sectors nominated by the National Anti-Poverty Commission.

Among its tasks are to ensure proper implementation on promulgating performance standards of the criteria; and deliberating final assessment results prior to approval of the SILG.

SGLG is an award, incentive, honor, and recognition-based program for LGUs that aims to challenge them to continue their good governance practices while providing better public services.

During the same meeting, Abalos and Undersecretary Marlo Iringan emphasized the significance of aligning objectives and ensuring the effective execution of the SGLG assessment process.

“Nagsisimula pa lang po tayo, mahaba-haba pa po ang pagsasamahan natin sa taong ito, at ngayon pa lang ay nagpapasalamat na ako sa inyong suporta,” Abalos said.