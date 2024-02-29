Stressing a point

The Hakbang ng Maisog prayer rally in Cebu, which some people thought would be replete with expletives, turned out to be temperate. Only former Spox Harry Roque delivered an impassioned speech and prayer as he trashed the bawdy means of pushing the People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Earlier, Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama welcomed the leaders of Hakbang ng Maisog (Steps of the Brave) led by former President Rodrigo R. Duterte and sons Paolo, the representative of Davao’s 1st District, and Sebastian “Baste,” the mayor of Davao City. Mayor Rama recalled that the rally venue was where the Unity Team staged their campaign, and he resented the schism that is now dividing its top leadership. He likewise scored the politicians’ current initiative and the means used to win votes for the PI, stressing that Cebuanos are not for sale.

The former president was sober as a judge, which may have frustrated critics who had expected the prayer rally to be marred by the expletives they used to hear from Duterte. He practically exculpated President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from any involvement in graft and corruption, adding that he was doing good. Whatever irregularities are being committed, he attributed them to PBBM’s underlings.

Duterte even agreed with the proposition to amend the Charter.

The media community, of course, was surprised by some changes in President Duterte’s Cebu declaration. Last Tuesday, he agreed to meet with the Davao press.

In a statement, he confirmed that he had no problem amending the Charter, as he stressed that the present Constitution is very good. He, however, cautioned that proponents of amending the Charter always make the economic provisions the excuse in contravention of their real motive, which is to extend the terms of office of national and local government officials.

Duterte said amending the Charter should be done through legitimate means, either through a Constitutional Convention, Constituent Assembly, or a People’s Initiative. They can amend the terms of office of elected officials, which is actually the hidden agenda. Moreover, he repeatedly warned and made it clear that incumbent officials should not be the beneficiaries of any changes in the Charter. He said the incumbents were elected under the provisions of the 1987 Constitution, which, therefore, should apply to them. Citing an example, Duterte said President Bongbong Marcos could serve only one term, which means only six years.

The former president arrived at the venue without a cane, and looking hale and calm. He only raised his voice when the subject of the Senate investigation of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy was brought up. He said the allegation that the embattled pastor was selling guns to him and VP Inday Sara was a lot of nonsense. It is even idiotic to make that allegation the reason to summon, arrest, or even imprison Pastor Apollo. “If at all there is someone who can give guns, it is me. I can give him machine guns, cannons, and artilleries if he wants,” an amused Duterte said.

Indeed, it is ridiculous to accuse Quiboloy of selling guns when he is building a multi-billion-peso 75,000-seat dome reputed to be the biggest in the world. By the way, the dome will be bigger than the Singapore National Stadium, which has a 55,000-sitting capacity. The Davao Dome is slated to be inaugurated this April in time for the pastor’s birthday.

For her part, VP Sara laughed off the testimony of a masked witness presented by Sen. Risa Hontiveros. In a TikTok post, she commented, “Bakit may gun store ba si Quiboloy sa Prayer Mountain?”

The press conference lasted for more than two hours, which, of course, included photo ops with the former president. It concluded with a mouthful of tirades against the International Criminal Court. He lambasted the ICC for intruding into and disrespecting the sovereignty of the Philippines. He said the Americans and the Spaniards colonized the Philippines for 48 and 300 years, respectively, and their interference and treating Filipinos as their vassals must come to an end.