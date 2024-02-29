SC fines Badoy P30K for contempt

The Supreme Court yesterday cited former National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict spokesperson Lorraine Marie Badoy-Partosa for indirect contempt for red-tagging a Manila trial court judge after dismissing the government’s proscription case to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army, as terror organizations.

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen in a 51-page ruling said the Court imposed a P30,000 fine against Badoy plus a warning that a repetition of the same or similar acts in the future would be dealt with more severe sanctions.

The high bench said that for her vitriolic statements and outright threats against Judge Magdoza-Malagar and the Judiciary, respondent is found guilty of indirect contempt.