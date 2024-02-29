Okada Foundation to donate P20-M in drones, radio equipment to PNP

A total of P20-million worth of drones and radio communications equipment is set to be donated by the Okada Foundation Inc. (OFI) to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

OFI President James Lorenzana signed on Monday the Memorandum of Agreement with PNP chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. and logistics director Major General Mario Reyes for the foundation’s procurement and donation of said equipment.

The donation consists of P9,998,000 worth of radio communication equipment and P9,966,140 worth of drones, including a drone jammer.

According to Lorenzana, the grant seeks to help the PNP “further augment the technological capabilities of the police force, and improve safety for everyone.”

“Our policemen bear a vital responsibility to peace and order, and as Okada Foundation recognizes that, we also aim to be a partner and collaborator in its fulfillment,” Lorenzana added.

In a speech after the memorandum was signed, Acorda referred to OFI’s donation as a representation of a “strategic alliance aimed at leveraging resources and expertise to bolster our operational capabilities.”

From the additional drones and communication equipment, Acorda said that the PNP is “poised to meet the standards of modern policing.”