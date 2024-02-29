Municipal mayors tackle localization of UN sustainability goals

In a bid to bring the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals to the local level, over 1,200 municipal mayors in the Philippines gather at the 2024 League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) General Assembly from 27 to 29 February at the Marriot Hotel in Pasay City.

With the theme, "SDGs Localization: Pathway to Sustainable Municipal Development," LMP eyes to localize the implementation of the SDGs in collaboration with National Government Agencies and international partners.

The localization of the SDGs is said to be essential as it is at the core of the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028 which is based on the Marcos administration's eight-point socio-economic agenda.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. envisions the crucial role that Local Government Units (LGUs) play in achieving the SDGs towards fulfilling Ambisyon Natin 2040.

The local executive's convention centers on the following SDGs: No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well Being, and Quality Education.

"The LMP is committed to proposing and implementing programs at the municipal level because we believe that the ultimate responsibility for driving much of the necessary progress in the country will fall upon the LGUs," said LMP National President JB Bernos.

National government officials present were House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., Agriculture Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., and National Anti- poverty Commission Secretary Lope Santos III. Mr. Gustavo Gonzales of the United Nations was also in attendance.