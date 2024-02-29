Marcos appoints new PCGG commissioner

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Rogelio V. Quevedo as the new Commissioner for the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), Presidential Communications Office said on Thursday.

PCO announced Quevedo's appointment in a Facebook post.

"Mr. Rogelio V. Quevedo was appointed as (the) Commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government under the Department of Justice," PCO wrote.

PCGG is the government's anti-corruption organization that checks into cases of public officials being involved in graft and corruption and to put policies in place to stop illegal activities in the government.

The government established PCGG to retrieve the ill-gotten wealth that the Marcos family amassed during their reign of power, which included the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the father of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Quevedo served as the government corporate counsel prior to his current position, with the main responsibility being the protection of the legal rights of firms that the government owned or controlled.