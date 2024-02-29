House version of Centenarian law has more benefits

Republic Act 11982 or “An Act Granting benefits to Filipino Octogenarians and Nonagenarians” has much better benefits or higher amount of gifts if the House of Representatives version was the one passed and signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

This after DAILY TRIBUNE got hold of the measures filed by Quezon City 6th District Representative Marivic Co-Pilar indicating a starting cash gift of P25,000 to senior citizen reaching the age of 75, while those who would be turning 80 years old will received P75,000.

House Bill No. 2804 filed by Co-Pilar in August 2022 will give P100,000 to those who would reach 90 years old, and another P100,000 if they reach 100 years old. Plus, another P100,000 in their succeeding birthdays.

What motivated Co-Pilar to give this much amount to senior citizens is her own experienced of meeting them even before she was the Barangay Chairman of Pasong Tamo, then being a district councilor and now a Congresswoman.

The medical missions she spearheaded, the lawmaker said, had her personally meeting senior citizens mostly poor, who asking for maintenance medicines, chance to be operated, or surgery need to get them survive the old age.

One individual among them was an 80-year-old former educator who, upon conversing with the elderly lady, Co-Pilar proceeded to her vehicle and became emotional upon hearing about the struggles of the old woman. Three days later, she submitted her proposal to amend Section Two of Republic Act 10868, also referred to as An Act Honoring and Granting Additional Benefits and Privileges to Filipino Centenarians and for Other Purposes. This amendment aims to reduce the benefits given to centenarians, as even those who reach the age of 75 should already receive a minimum of P25,000.

"Kawawa naman itong mga matatanda na ito, they've given everything to their families, their country, but at the twilight of their lives, hirap sila sa buhay," Co-Pilar shared to DAILY TRIBUNE.

She desired for these elderly individuals to fully experience their entitlements, as a small gesture of gratitude towards them. She actively campaigned and advocated for her proposed legislation alongside other congressmen, which prompted Senior Citizen Party-list Rep. Ompong Ordanez to express his interest in joining the Committee on Senior Citizens.

Co-Pilar is extremely pleased despite the reduced amount of assistance or cash gift, following the President's recent signing of the revised law.

"Whether you win by an inch or a mile, its still a win," she said.

Co-Pilar added that if she will still be a congresswoman in the next few years she will work for the review of that law and will will try to increase the cash gifts amount.

Because she was aware of the limitations imposed by the data presented in the Committee on Appropriations, she understood that there were constraints. However, she believed that once the national government's income increased,"we can try again to amend and increase the amounts."