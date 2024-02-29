Go helps typhoon victims in Sarangani

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go maintains his steadfast commitment to providing support to distressed Filipinos as his Malasakit Team assisted typhoon Paeng victims in Maasim, Sarangani, on Monday, 26 February.

Held at the municipal atrium, 76 typhoon-affected residents received relief items from Mr. Malasakit, Senator Go, such as grocery packs, shirts, masks, vitamins, snacks and shirts. The senator also gave select recipients a watch and mobile phone.

The National Housing Authority, on the other hand, extended housing assistance to qualified beneficiaries to help them rebuild their homes.

Go has been vocal about the need for the government to have more proactive responses to disaster-related incidents. In line with this, he vowed to continue pushing for Senate Bill No. 188, which aims to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience. This proposed cabinet-secretary-level department would develop holistic measures for better disaster preparedness.

The establishment of the DDR seeks to ensure that the government can respond quickly and efficiently to any crisis or disaster. It would also help alleviate the negative impact of calamities and enable affected communities to recover faster.

Go also filed SBN 1181 or the New Philippine Building Act, which seeks to set standards and benchmarks that all buildings and structures must meet to ensure their stability and integrity during disasters.

Meanwhile, In line with their efforts to help ensure that no Filipino is left behind in recovery, Go together with Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, were invited by Senator Francis “Tol” Tolentino to assist disadvantaged residents in Pasig City on Wednesday, 28 February. The three Senators are officers of the PDP Laban political party.