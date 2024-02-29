‘Face me,’ JV dares Zamora

Don’t involve other people; let it be a matter between the two of us.

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito on Thursday issued this challenge to San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora over his exposé alleging corruption in the local government unit’s implementation of the national government’s job-generation program TUPAD.

TUPAD stands for Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers.

Before journalists at the Senate, Ejercito maintained that San Juan City officials took “kickbacks” from the Department of Labor and Employment’s cash assistance program.

“Go ahead, it is better if we face each other,” said Ejercito, referring to the mayor of the city where he also served as its chief executive as did his father, former President Joseph Estrada, and half-brother, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada.

“I am no longer a threat to him (Zamora) because I am serving in the Senate, and my mother is eighty-two years old and retired,” he said when asked to comment on Zamora’s statement that he is ready to face him in the Senate.

Ejercito’s mother, the former actress Guia Gomez, also served as mayor of San Juan.

“My only appeal to him is to refrain from involving anybody else in our political bickering. That is something I cannot tolerate because whenever I spoke, he hit back at the people,” he said.

In a privilege speech on Tuesday, Ejercito alleged corruption by the local government of San Juan in connection with TUPAD.

Ejercito claimed that of the P7,500 cash aid for each displaced worker, only P1,000 was given to the beneficiaries, while the rest was taken in kickbacks by Zamora and the city councilors.

Zamora denied Ejercito’s accusation, saying he is ready to face off with him and Senator Estrada if the Senate invites him to an investigation.

“There were people who were brave enough (to testify) because they know people in San Juan are being terrorized, especially those who are super political,” Ejercito said.

“He is very deceiving. Mayor Zamora is soft-spoken. You would think that he is kind. It is just like in the movies… Off cam, I feel bad for the people,” he added.

The senator said he’s not on a “vendetta,” but only wants to ensure the proper implementation of the programs of the labor and social welfare departments.

He said that what he discovered in San Juan may be happening elsewhere across the country, as cash programs are prone to temptation.

Prior to Ejercito’s privilege speech, which was referred to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa revealed alleged corruption in the distribution of the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro.