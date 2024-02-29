EEI Power Corp. completes installation of solar rooftop system

EEI Power Corporation has recently completed the installation and commercial operation of a 235.44-kWp Solar PV Rooftop System at I-PEX Philippines Inc.’s newly constructed building in Biñan, Laguna.

The project came to fruition out of the joint marketing efforts of EEI Power and Nippon Steel Trading Corporation's Manila office.

Comprised of 428 pieces of VSUN 550-watt monocrystalline solar photovoltaic panels, the 235.44k-Wp Solar PV Rooftop System is estimated to produce 297,330-kWh annually and is anticipated to mitigate I-PEX’s carbon footprint by an estimated 116 metric tons a year.

This is equivalent to saving 50,675 liters of gasoline annually and planting 3,480 new trees.

Additionally, the system will reduce I-PEX's reliance on conventional energy sources.

The eco-friendly project aligns with the global push towards renewable energy solutions and showcases both EEIPC's and IPEX's dedication to environmental stewardship.

"Our partnership with EEI Power on this solar rooftop project is a testament to our dedication to environmental sustainability and innovation. This is aligned with our goal of reducing our carbon footprint and showcasing the importance of adopting eco-conscious solutions. We look forward to the positive impact this project will have on both our business and the environment, setting an example for responsible corporate practices in the country," said Takeshi Hanazawa, vice president of I-PEX Philippines.

EEI Power affirms the partnership of both companies on sustainability endeavors.

"We are thrilled to work with I-PEX Philippines on this worthwhile initiative. By harnessing the power of the sun, we are confident that I-PEX will not only enjoy long-term cost savings but also set a remarkable example for other businesses to adopt sustainable energy practices," said Salvador Salire, Jr., general manager of EEI Power.

I-PEX is known for its diverse range of products and services, catering to various industries, and specializing in designing and manufacturing connectors, sensors, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Over its 60-year history, I-PEX excels in the manufacturing of precision plastic molded products for automotive and computer applications while supplying an array of manufacturing equipment.

EEI Power, on the other hand, is a power generation company that also offers a wide range of electrical equipment, services, and solutions.

As part of its commitment to sustainability and green energy initiatives, it has been establishing itself in the solar rooftop space.

EEI Power, the power arm of EEI Corporation, is a registered Energy Service Company at the Department of Energy and a licensed electromechanical contractor by the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board.