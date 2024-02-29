Cebu Pacific wins Best Airline at Routes Asia Awards 2024

Cebu Pacific (CEB) on Thursday announced that it has been named Best Airline at the Routes Asia Awards 2024 on February 28, 2024, in recognition of its exceptional contributions to destination and airport marketing throughout the Asia Pacific region.

As a result of CEB's collaborative efforts with airports and partners in regional, national, and international destinations, air travel has become more accessible to the general population. Notably, these alliances have made it possible for CEB to launch 15 domestic and international destinations in April 2023, making it the largest domestic network in the Philippines and seamlessly relaunching its Clark hub.

This award also recognized CEB's efforts to optimize flight plans and use electric vehicles (EVs) for ground operations as ways to integrate a variety of sustainable practices into its operations.

CEB aims to transition to an all-NEO fleet by 2028 and will incorporate SAF into its commercial network by 2030.

“We are honored to receive this award. This reflects Cebu Pacific’s unwavering commitment to providing our passengers with exceptional service, expanding our network connectivity, and making air travel more accessible and affordable,” said Alexander Lao, Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer.

The Routes Asia Awards are the only route development event dedicated to the Asia-Pacific region. This latest recognition reaffirms CEB’s position as the leader in the Philippine aviation industry, connecting communities, and driving economic growth.

Aside from this recognition, World Economic Magazine, a US-based publication that highlights market innovators worldwide, recently praised CEB as the Philippines' Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline and Best Low-Cost Airline Brand for 2023.

Airlineratings.com, the largest airline safety and product rating review website in the world, recognized CEB as one of the top 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world for 2024 on its own.

For its sustainable efforts, CEB was recognized with a prestigious Gold grade from the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) and an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) score of 41 from S&P Global.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.