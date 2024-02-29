APECO temporarily suspends visa issuance

The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) announced on Thursday that it has temporarily halted the issuance of visas as part of an internal audit and review by the new APECO Administration led by President & CEO Gil G. Taway IV. This measure is effective immediately.

This was after the agency found that the existing protocols and processes need to be revisited in order to provide the service in a more efficient, effective, and appropriate manner.

Under the APECO charter created by Republic Act No. 9490, as amended by Republic Act 10083, APECO is authorized to issue an Investor’s Visa to foreign nationals who will invest at least US$150,000 in the economic zone and who meet the other entry requirements.

Taway on the other end said that at this time, APECO is drafting guidelines and streamlining the process for visa application to allow potential investors to come into the country and to experience for themselves what APECO has to offer.

“We do not take lightly the responsibility of issuing visas and it is high time to go back and to understand why APECO was given such privilege. APECO will only be issuing visas to serious investors moving forward. Our interest is to provide this incentive only to those who truly share in our vision of growth and progress for the Filipino people, most especially of our communities in Aurora,” Taway explained.

He added that the decision to suspend the issuance of visas is part of the many steps the new APECO administration has taken in their first 100 days that has re-energized not only the agency but also their local community.

"Bigger, bolder changes are to be expected from APECO as many other projects are underway to improve service delivery and customer experience for locators and investors," the APECO executive pointed out.

In terms of investor strategy, APECO has also made it clear that they are no longer just pursuing eco-tourism but are also welcoming light, medium, and selected heavy industries.

“We are supporting the National Government’s thrust on food security, energy security, and national security. We invite companies in these sectors, local and foreign alike, to visit Aurora and to see with your own eyes the bright future we are building. We will make the tomorrow we want day-by-day and hopefully with you, hand-in-hand,” Taway said.

APECO is a government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) located in Casiguran, Aurora mandated to attract investments, generate jobs, and improve social and economic conditions of the local community.

APECO is planned to be developed into and operated as a decentralized, self-reliant and self-sustaining industrial, commercial/trading, agro-industrial, tourist, banking, financial, and investment center with suitable residential areas.