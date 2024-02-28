Zamboanga clash claims female insurgent leader

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Patrolling soldiers of the 102nd Infantry Brigade encountered and killed the secretary of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee and the only remaining leader of the front in the forested areas of Barangay Malagalad in Dumingag town in Zamboanga del Sur.

Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command commander Lt. Gen. William Gonzales on Wednesday narrated that soldiers of the 102nd Infantry Brigade were conducting combat operations when they encountered members of WMRPC in Barangay Malagalad at dawn on Tuesday.

A firefight immediately ensued between government troops and members of the New People’s Army for several minutes before the NPA withdrew to the inner forested area of the village.

The soldiers immediately scoured the encounter site and found the dead body of Aprecia Alvarez Rosete, alias Bambam, believed to be the secretary of WMRPC.

Also recovered at the encounter site were assorted war materials, an AK47 CZ 858 with two magazines loaded with 28 live ammunition; one Cal 45 pistol with magazine loaded with four rounds of live ammunition; medical supplies; propaganda materials; and other personal belongings.

Military records showed that Rosete was the last on the list of high-value targets and the only remaining leader of the WMRPC who was also facing over 30 warrants of arrest.

The military also tagged her as the mastermind in the murder of innocent civilians, destructive sabotage of critical infrastructure projects and extortion from investors in Zamboanga Peninsula or Region 9.

Gonzales attributed the successful neutralization of Rosete to the collaborative efforts and intensified operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and PNP intelligence units and law enforcement operations in the area.

“I commend the troops of the 1st Infantry Division, led by Maj. Gen. Gabriel Viray III, the 102nd Infantry Brigade, led by Brig. Gen. Elmer Suderio; and the 53rd Infantry Battalion under Lt. Col. Terrence Ylanan for this significant accomplishment,” Gonzales said.

He added that the neutralization of the NPA leader was a significant milestone, marking the first dismantling of a Regional Party of the Communist Terrorist Group by the AFP.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to bolster our military and joint operations, urging remaining members to surrender peacefully rather than engage in armed conflict with our forces,” Gonzales said.